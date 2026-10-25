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Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Real Madrid's channel ignites the Clasico with early pressure on refereeing

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Only a few hours remain before Barcelona and Real Madrid kick off their Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the tenth round of the Spanish league season.

Barcelona top La Liga with a perfect record. Nine rounds, nine wins, and a six-point lead over Real Madrid.

Will the Clasico throw up controversy, or pass off in complete calm? Nobody yet knows.

Real Madrid's channel, though, has already made its move, convinced this will be no ordinary match from a refereeing point of view.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the club's channel used its programme "Today We Play" to pile early pressure on the Clasico referee, Martinez Munuera.

Those running the Madrid programme said: "We do not say this just for the sake of talking, but rather we rely on data and statistics."

The channel reviewed and analysed footage of past refereeing errors by both men: Martinez Munuera, the Clasico referee, and Iglesias Villanueva, the official in charge of VAR.

They signed off with this: "We are referring to a sample comprising hundreds of matches over the past years, and Real Madrid cannot be at the complete opposite end from Barcelona when it comes to refereeing decisions."

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