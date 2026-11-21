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Real Madrid achieved a series of striking statistics after beating visitors Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday in matchweek 13 of La Liga.

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Carlos Espí came off the bench to win it for Real Madrid in the 85th minute, just six minutes after his introduction.

That makes four goals in only 63 minutes of competitive football for Real Madrid. It's a remarkable return for the young striker, who has made his mark despite limited minutes.

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The victory was Real Madrid's ninth in a row across all competitions.

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That's their best run since the spell between May and September 2022, when veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti led them to 10 straight wins.

It wasn't all good news for Kylian Mbappé. His missed penalty against Celta Vigo exposed an unwanted statistic for the French striker.

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He has now missed six of the 28 penalties he has taken for Real Madrid in competitive matches, a failure rate of 21%.

The France international won the spot-kick after being obstructed, then sent it over the crossbar as he appeared to attempt a Panenka.

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Madrid had to come from behind to win 2-1. Pablo Durán put Celta ahead in the sixth minute, set up by Williot Swedberg.

Mbappé passed up the chance to equalise from the spot in the 39th minute. Jude Bellingham eventually levelled in the 66th, latching on to a pass from the Frenchman.

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It stayed level until the closing minutes, when substitute Carlos Espí struck the winner to hand Real Madrid three important points in the La Liga title race.

Madrid now have 33 points and remain in pursuit of leaders Barcelona. Celta are stuck on 13 points in 13th place in the La Liga standings.

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Their last defeat came against Atlético Madrid, a 2-1 loss in La Liga on 20 September. Since then they've won nine competitive matches on the bounce, the latest against Celta Vigo.

Vinícius Júnior came on in the second half and made his presence felt. He played an important role in Bellingham's equaliser, then delivered the cross that led to Espí's winner.

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Madrid were poor in the first half, and Celta could have scored a second more than once. The hosts woke up after the break and dominated.