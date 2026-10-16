Sources close to the club have reportedly confirmed to Spanish newspaper Marca that Bernd Reichart is set to work for Real Madrid. Spanish newspaper AS reported that the 52-year-old would become "Head of Business" and work under the supervision of general director Jose Angel Sanchez.

Reichart will manage the Bernabeu stadium, as well as Real Madrid's sponsorship and merchandising. Most recently, he was the public face of A22 Sports Management.

Founded in 2022, the company is little known to the general public but has a controversial past. It pushed for a "Super League" that met with little enthusiasm. Reichart was its CEO. His move to Madrid comes shortly after Real and UEFA agreed this year to put their dispute over the failed introduction of the new league behind them.

Real and A22 had previously demanded more than four billion euros in damages from UEFA, arguing that the European governing body had "abused its dominant market position" to prevent the "Super League". Real president Florentino Perez spearheaded the plan to establish a separate elite competition with twelve clubs. In 2024, the plans were revised under the name "Unify League", although several former co-founders, such as FC Barcelona and Chelsea, had long since withdrawn.

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Real Madrid: What was Bernd Reichart's role at RTL?

Reichart also has a background in video production. He was CEO of RTL Deutschland and held senior positions at VOX and Atresmedia.

For the Scheidegg native (Bavaria), Spanish culture is familiar. Reichart studied for a time at the University of Salamanca in the late 1990s. He has lived in Spain since 2003. Atresmedia is a Spanish media group.