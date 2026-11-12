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In the space of a single week, the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Spanish giants Real Madrid, found itself at the heart of two parallel battles, each as heated as the other.

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On one side, a legal and financial battle waged by Real Madrid against Madrid City Council, in which the club demands compensation of 20 million euros over the failure of the underground car park project.

On the other, a sporting and political fight no less important: a FIFA delegation has arrived to assess whether the stadium is ready to host matches at the 2030 World Cup, chief among them the final.

A demand for 20 million euros

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported, citing the media platform "Vox Populi", that Real Madrid have officially begun claim proceedings against Madrid City Council. They are demanding 20 million euros over the cancellation of the project to build the underground car park around the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos will put this proposal on the agenda of their annual members' meeting, laying out the details of the legal step and the reasons behind it. The club believe the city bears full responsibility for halting the project.

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The car park plan dates back many years, just like the renovation of the stadium itself. Authorities approved it initially, and the club began taking practical steps to carry it out. Then, in mid-2025, the High Court of Justice in Madrid stopped it following an appeal lodged by the association of residents affected by the Bernabéu works.

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Real Madrid argue that the project was registered at the time with a clear condition, namely that if it went unbuilt "Madrid City Council would be obliged to compensate the club for the damages it incurred". On that basis, the company set up specifically for this project, "Aparcamientos del Santiago Bernabéu", led by general director José Ángel Sánchez, is demanding the sum as an estimate of the expenses run up during planning, studies and preparatory works.

Many see the move as a fresh escalation between the club and the local authorities. Years of tension have simmered over the renovation works, the noise, the congestion and the impact of major events on the residents of the neighbourhood.

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FIFA at the Bernabéu

At the same time, the home of Los Blancos welcomed a FIFA delegation on an inspection tour ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which Spain, Portugal and Morocco will co-host.

Journalist Antón Meana reported on the radio station "Cadena SER" that meetings were held with the main relevant parties and ran throughout the afternoon. Representatives of the Spanish government, Madrid City Council and Real Madrid all attended.

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FIFA explained that these visits mark "an important stage in the process of selecting the host city, and will enable FIFA to assess the preparation and operation plans for the tournament, as well as the proposed infrastructure for each candidate stadium".

Due to meet the delegation in the afternoon was Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation. He chose not to travel to Prague for the Spain v Czech Republic clash in the UEFA Nations League so he could attend the meeting with FIFA.

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Technical questions, not a show

Spanish radio confirmed that FIFA's questions were clear and every answer came back immediately. Even so, the Spanish government representatives insisted that the renovations the Bernabéu might need differ entirely depending on whether it hosts a group-stage match or the final.

The delegation, they said, expressed great admiration for the stadium. The crux of the matter lies in knowing whether it can meet all of FIFA's many requirements, and whether those in charge are prepared to avoid substantial changes to their proposed plan.