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Real Madrid legend and Betfair ambassador Luis Figo is confident that Vinicius Junior can return to his best, even though the start of the season has fallen short of what the Brazilian had hoped for.

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In comments to Betfair, reported by AS newspaper, Figo insisted: "Vinicius will return to his level and his status thanks to the quality he possesses."

He added: "It is natural for his level to be affected. All great players can go through periods in which they are not at their best, but I believe it has nothing to do with his quality. I am sure he will return to his usual status and level, and will once again become a player capable of making the difference."

Figo has stood by the Brazilian star before. Last March, when Vinicius missed a penalty against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, he was quick to leap to his defence.

His message back then was simple: "My advice to Vinicius on penalties? To keep taking them. Only those who take penalties miss them."

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Real got another penalty in the second leg. Vinicius stepped up, just as Figo had advised, and scored. He then added another as Real Madrid won 2-1.

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With Vinicius serving a four-match La Liga suspension, Yan Diomande has filled his position.

The Ivorian didn't feel the weight of that responsibility. Instead, he kept developing and, in the eyes of the 2000 Ballon d'Or winner, has proved he can become an important figure in the current Real Madrid side.

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Figo was full of praise: "Diomande has gradually settled into a club that, naturally, is very demanding, like Real Madrid. He has also taken the opportunities he has been given. He is now playing more regularly, and there is no doubt he is a player capable of making the difference, he is quick and he is good at scoring goals."

What perhaps catches his eye most about the Ivorian is his willingness to sacrifice himself for the team: "He may not look like a player with very refined technical skills when you watch him, but he is a very sharp and direct player who always looks to drive towards the opponent's goal. He also has something that matters to all Real Madrid fans, which is that he contributes actively to defensive duties."

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And he stressed the point: "I think this is extremely important for a team like Real Madrid, and also for competing in general."

Arda Guler, one of the players performing beyond expectations, also earned Figo's praise.

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The Portugal legend said: "I think Guler has come to play a prominent role through which he is showing his quality. He is an important player in the build-up phase thanks to his technical ability, and because he is a player who loves to create play. He has many qualities, and that is why he is proving his ability through the consistent level he is producing."

Figo credits coach Jose Mourinho for the player's improvement.

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He was unequivocal: "Certainly, the credit goes to Mourinho. Real Madrid are going through a wonderful period in terms of performance, and this is also down to the coach's decisions. The changes he has made to the team have been reflected in good results, along with some adjustments at player level."

Figo went on: "The results prove that Real Madrid are currently one of the most stable and best-prepared teams. I think what has changed is the commitment of all the players to the defensive side."

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He concluded: "Naturally, given the quality they have, they are capable of making the difference in attack, which is what allows Real to find the net with ease. So when you achieve balance defensively and do not allow the opponent to get chances, that explains the positive run Real Madrid are currently on."