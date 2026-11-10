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Yosua Arya

Real Madrid star Ibrahima Konate insists Kylian Mbappe is in a 'very good frame of mind' following Ballon d'Or heartbreak and China controversy

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France captain Kylian Mbappe has put a difficult period behind him and is completely focused on his upcoming international duties. Real Madrid team-mate Ibrahima Konate insists the forward has bounced back strongly from his recent Ballon d'Or disappointment and the intense backlash over controversial comments in China.

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Mbappe returns to France squad

Mbappe has officially returned to the France squad ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures. The national team captain missed his country's last three matches due to injury but is now fully prepared to lead the line against Italy and Turkey.

It has been a surprisingly turbulent period for the 27-year-old forward both on and off the pitch. However, Konate insists that his international and Real Madrid team-mate has put those recent struggles firmly behind him.

Konate praises vital Real Madrid star

Mbappe recently finished second to England captain Harry Kane in the Ballon d'Or voting. Missing out on the prestigious individual award was undoubtedly a blow, but Konate is adamant that the forward remains in excellent condition and high spirits.

"He's in a very good frame of mind; you can see that from his recent matches," Konate explained, as quoted by Reuters. "He's been decisive. He's absolutely vital for us in Madrid."

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Overcoming recent off-pitch controversy

Alongside his Ballon d'Or heartbreak, Mbappe faced a major backlash in China after referring to an online meme depicting his face on an image of modern China’s founding leader, Mao Zedong. He was forced to apologise for the remarks, which prompted several brands to immediately end their commercial partnerships with him. Furthermore, Spanish league matches were completely dropped from state broadcaster CCTV's schedule. Despite this massive off-pitch distraction, Konate believes the World Cup winner has responded in typical fashion.

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ITA

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

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FRA

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RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

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CEL

"He's a competitor, so of course not winning the Ballon d'Or when he thought he had a chance is difficult," Konate added. "But the next day he was fully focused in training."

Focus shifts to Nations League tests

Mbappe will now look to do his talking on the pitch as France resume their Nations League campaign. The national team is preparing for crucial upcoming tests against Italy and Turkey, where their captain will be expected to make an immediate impact.

Written byYosua Arya

News Writer

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.

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