Kylian Mbappe mocks Aurelien Tchouameni after Real Madrid star catches young fan with stray shot

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A young Racing Santander fan received an unforgettable surprise after accidentally being hit by an Aurelien Tchouameni shot. Kylian Mbappe and the French midfielder ensured the four-year-old left El Sardinero with a smile by offering a signed shirt and a brilliant joke.

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A brief scare at El Sardinero

A four-year-old Racing fan experienced a terrifying brief scare during his side's Liga clash against Real Madrid before being treated to a heartwarming post-match surprise. Youngster Maximo was struck by a wayward shot from Tchouameni during the second half of the contest.

The incident occurred shortly after the break with Jose Mourinho's side already holding a commanding 3-0 lead over their hosts. Tchouameni unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from well outside the penalty area that flew high over the crossbar.

Unfortunately for the young spectator, the ball travelled directly into the stands and hit him upon impact. The unexpected blow left the four-year-old in tears alongside his concerned family.

Mbappe mocks his Madrid team-mate

However, the tears quickly turned to joy after the final whistle as Maximo and his father were invited into the stadium facilities. Tchouameni personally apologised for his wayward effort and presented the young fan with a signed Los Blancos shirt.

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The highlight of the evening arrived shortly afterwards when Mbappe walked past the pair in the corridor. The French forward immediately stopped to greet the boy and check on his condition after hearing him shout his name.

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Mbappe then decided to make light of the situation by joking about his compatriot's shooting ability. "Tchouameni's fault, right? Tchouameni doesn't know how to shoot! Are you okay?" Mbappe joked, before sharing a high-five and posing for a photograph with the delighted youngster.

A divided family footballing loyalty

Maximo's father revealed the family holds a deep affection for both clubs, making the post-match encounter even more special. Speaking to Real Madrid TV, he expressed his immense gratitude for the lovely gesture from the players.

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"Maximo is great, it was just a scare, right? The gesture is something to be thankful for. Just coming down here is a great detail," his father explained. "We have our hearts torn a little bit. We are full-on Madrid fans, but when it's our homeland... the homeland rules."

He also shared a remarkable coincidence connecting his son to the Spanish giants. "But there is always that little thorn inside us wanting Madrid to win too," he added. "Madrid means a lot to us. In fact, Maximo was born on the day we won the 14th Champions League."

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Preparing for European competition

Mourinho’s squad will now shift their focus to the Champions League, where they are set to face AEK on Wednesday. Following that, Madrid will travel to Valencia for their next Liga fixture.