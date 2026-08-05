Real Madrid have stepped up their bid to keep Vinicius Junior at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants have handed the Brazilian's agents an improved renewal offer, a move designed to shut out Arsenal, who are watching the situation closely.

According to a report published today by the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", talks between Real Madrid and Vinicius had dragged on for around 18 months before hitting a dead end. Madrid then decided to break the deadlock with a fresh proposal. The 26-year-old winger reportedly views the new financial terms as "satisfactory", which has revived hopes within Florentino Perez's administration of getting the deal done.

With just 12 months left on a contract that runs until 2027, Vinicius has opened the door to Arsenal. The Gunners have made him a "priority" to strengthen the left flank, according to the same source. The BBC confirmed the London club are ready to "accelerate the pace of its interest" immediately should the Brazilian reject the Madrid offer.

Now Real Madrid wait on Vinicius for a final answer. The technical staff, led by returning coach Jose Mourinho, are hopeful the player will choose to stay at "the club of his dreams", as he once described it. Vinicius returned to training last Monday after finishing his World Cup campaign with Brazil, undergoing medical checks and completing his first session ahead of the new season.

Money remains the main sticking point. Vinicius, who has played 375 matches in a Real Madrid shirt and scored 128 goals, wants "significant financial recognition" reflecting his status as the team's star man. Madrid, by contrast, have long guarded a balanced wage structure under Perez, and that has complicated negotiations throughout.

Three years ago Vinicius renewed his deal with Real Madrid, and he has repeatedly voiced his desire to stay for "many years" at the club he joined from Flamengo. The ball is now in his court. Either he signs the improved contract and continues to write history in Madrid, or he opens the door to a new adventure in the Premier League with Arsenal.