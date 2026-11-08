Anger and frustration are coursing through Real Madrid's dressing room, with players convinced that referees are letting opponents off far too lightly. The match against Valencia at the Mestalla, in which the team was hacked down repeatedly, has dragged the issue back into the open and fed a growing feeling that they get no protection.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Real Madrid's players believe they suffer an enormous number of fouls without adequate protection, and they see it as a flaw that demands action.

That frustration boiled over after the Mestalla game. Referees awarded 26 fouls in favour of the Royal club, one every three and a half minutes, making it the match in which Real Madrid have been fouled the most this season in the Spanish league.

Such a figure stands out because there is a feeling inside the club that it has become the norm.

A sense of refereeing injustice towards Real Madrid is nothing new. The club voices it openly and daily through its official channel. What is new this time is that the complaint has reached the dressing room, with the Valencia match proving the straw that broke the camel's back amid intense anger among the players.

The numbers back the players up. According to the statistics company "Opta", Real Madrid have been the victims in the three matches of recent Spanish league seasons in which opponents committed 26 fouls or more.

Yesterday's match ranked joint-second with the Getafe match in December 2024, which also saw opponents commit 26 fouls against Real Madrid. The team suffered 27 fouls in another game in October 2025, again against Getafe.

Shocking numbers

Back to the current season, Real Madrid top the list of the most-fouled teams in the Spanish league, ahead of every rival. Referees have flagged 171 fouls for them across 12 rounds, at a rate of 14.2 per match.

Racing sit second with 161 fouls, then Sevilla with 155. What stands out is the gulf between Real Madrid and their direct rivals: Atletico Madrid rank third from bottom on 113 fouls, while Barcelona come second from bottom on 108.

Do the sums and the picture sharpens. Atletico Madrid have been fouled 58 fewer times than Real Madrid, and Barcelona's tally sits 63 behind the Royal club.

What about the players?

The player data tells the same story. Jude Bellingham tops the list of the most-fouled players in the Spanish league with 31, well clear of his nearest pursuer Pablo Ibanez on 26.

Two striking facts jump out. First, four Real Madrid players feature in the top ten most-fouled in the competition: Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe sit joint-fifth on 23 apiece, while Arda Guler comes tenth with 21.

By contrast, you have to drop to thirteenth to find the first Barcelona player, Lamine Yamal on 18. The first Atletico Madrid name does not appear until thirty-sixth place, Giuliano Simeone with 14.

The Mestalla match deepened that feeling of being left unprotected. Inside the dressing room, the players believe the situation has gone beyond acceptable limits.

Bellingham, surprisingly, was fouled only once against Valencia. That is because opponents targeted others instead: Mbappe was fouled six times, Arda Guler four, and Marc Cucurella four.

Cucurella went toe to toe with Mavio in several direct duels, some of which looked worthy of a yellow card yet went unpunished. This sits at the heart of the frustration. The players believe referees could have intervened far more in matches where the fouls are not merely repeated but relentless.

The players' disagreement with Mourinho

Bernardo Silva, usually reserved, stepped up as his teammates' spokesman after the match. From inside the Mestalla, he said: "It was a difficult match, in a difficult atmosphere too, against a team characterised by aggression. The referee had also allowed them to play with a great deal of force and aggression, which made things difficult for us."

His words captured a feeling shared across the squad, even if they clashed with Jose Mourinho's lavish praise for the referee Hernandez Maeso, whose performance he called "very good".

Even so, the mood inside Real Madrid's dressing room is clear. The players are adamant that referees let opponents commit foul after foul without stepping in.

Real Madrid draw a line between being fouled and being fouled this often, and the numbers back their stance.

Now comes the international break, with the players turning their attention to their national teams. The issue will resurface the moment club football returns, because this is not about one match but an accumulation of events over a long stretch.

Justified or not, this feeling now defines the mood inside Real Madrid. The players believe they find no mercy and no protection, living under the weight of violent challenges and relentless fouls.