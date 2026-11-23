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In a medical bulletin issued this morning, Real Madrid said, "following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's medical staff, our player Endrick has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to his left adductor. His recovery will be monitored".

Born in 2006, the Brazilian played the final 19 minutes on Saturday as the Blancos won 2-1 against Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu. José Mourinho brought Endrick on for Diomande in the 71st minute, with the score still 1-1. Espi then struck in the 85th minute to give the Merengues the win.

Endrick has played eight matches so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The former Palmeiras player has spent 160 minutes on the pitch for Mourinho's side this season.

The injury means Endrick could be out for around a month, missing the league matches scheduled before the break against Alaves, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Osasuna and A Coruna, as well as the Champions League matches against PSV and Arsenal.

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AC Milan and Roma are strongly interested in signing Endrick on loan in the January transfer window. If the Brazilian is sidelined until the break, Saturday's appearance could have been his last in a Real Madrid shirt this season.