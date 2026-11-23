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Real Madrid completed their final training session at Valdebebas on Monday ahead of their Champions League clash with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, with two notable absentees.

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Spanish daily Marca reported: "Endrick and Dumfries did not appear on the pitch alongside the rest of their teammates, making their involvement in the match almost certainly ruled out."

As for the Brazilian, Real Madrid published a medical report on their official website, which read: "Following tests carried out today on Endrick by the club's medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the adductor in his left leg. His condition will continue to be monitored."

Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo Goes also sat out team training.

Both are still working through their individual recovery programmes and aren't yet ready to rejoin the group.

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According to AS, Endrick will be out for between two and three weeks. Dumfries remains a doubt.

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Denzel Dumfries returned to Madrid having played 180 minutes for the Netherlands. He had been given a complete rest against Celta Vigo, watching the entire match from the bench.

Endrick clocked 119 minutes for Brazil, made up of 19 minutes against Japan and the full match against Singapore. He then featured for 19 minutes against Celta Vigo.

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Monday's session consisted only of tactical work and small-sided games, designed to sharpen the players' feel for the ball and keep up their rhythm.

There's better news on Ferland Mendy. AS say his return is now very close. The Frenchman has been training with the group for several weeks and the signs on his condition look very positive. He's expected back in the Real Madrid squad soon.

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His return had already been discussed before the Celta Vigo match, but the coaching and medical staff chose to wait, given the extreme caution surrounding his recovery.

Fede Valverde should return to the starting line-up after sitting on the bench in the LaLiga match. The long journey he had to make during the international break took its toll: he arrived yesterday, Thursday, after spending the night on the plane, then went straight to training on Friday.

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He's certain to start against Eindhoven, as is Vinícius Júnior. Mourinho confirmed the Brazilian's involvement at his press conference after the Celta Vigo match.

Tchouaméni will also return to midfield. Don't expect sweeping changes to the line-up, or any reliance on youth-team players.

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Until the final squad is announced, Dumfries remains a doubt. Endrick's absence is confirmed.