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Positive signs for Real Madrid

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The race to sign Manchester United's English talent JJ Gabriel has entered its decisive phase, with reports suggesting Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of sealing the deal at Barcelona's expense.

Gabriel, 16, ranks among the most exciting prospects to come through United's academy in recent years. He has made clear he wants out of Old Trafford.

Journalist Ramon Alvarez reports that optimism inside Real Madrid is building, based on the club's work with the player and their belief he could obtain an Irish or Cypriot passport.





That paperwork is the biggest obstacle standing between Gabriel and a move to a European club, so any progress on it counts as a major step towards getting the transfer over the line.

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Gabriel had put several demands to Manchester United, including guaranteed first-team minutes and a lucrative contract. The English club said no. His exit is expected to go through in the winter window in January 2027.

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What does this mean for Barcelona and United?

Barcelona are still in the race, but this is a worrying sign for their hopes of landing the teenager this season.

The Catalan club had been going head-to-head with Real Madrid, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain watched on before Gabriel made his preference for Spain known.









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Manchester United stand to pocket only around 350,000 pounds in "nurturing" compensation. That makes this a low-cost gamble on a talent with enormous potential.

Nothing is settled yet. Barcelona remain in the running, with plenty of time before the January window, and the final call lies with Gabriel and his family. The latest word, though, is that he is leaning towards the club from the Spanish capital.