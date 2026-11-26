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Real Madrid are achieving very good results in the Champions League this season, both on the pitch and financially.

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According to Marca, Real Madrid's place at the top of the Champions League league phase is showing up clearly in the club's accounts. They currently top the list of highest-earning clubs.

The next three matches matter just as much financially as they do in sporting terms, with a top-eight finish bringing direct qualification for the round of 16.

Madrid have already guaranteed at least a place in the knockout play-off. But the club's target, as Portuguese coach José Mourinho has made clear, is to go straight into the round of 16 and avoid a knockout tie in mid-February that could get in the way of other goals, chief among them the La Liga title race.

On 15 points, Real Madrid are already beyond the reach of every team in 25th place and below.

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Los Blancos have also banked more than €29 million from this season's competition. Of that, €18.62 million is UEFA's fixed participation fee, while €10.5 million has come from results.

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Each win is worth €2.1 million from UEFA. That's less than before the format changed in the 2024-2025 season, but it has already put €10.5 million into Real Madrid's coffers.

Nobody else has a perfect record. Paris Saint-Germain's draw with Roma last Wednesday left Real Madrid alone on that front.

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There's still more money to be made in the first stage for Florentino Pérez's club.

Direct qualification for the round of 16 would bring in another €11 million, and Real Madrid are just one win away, with three matches left against Arsenal, LASK and Shakhtar.

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That looks achievable. A top-eight finish would also earn Los Blancos an extra €2 million.

The €9.9 million bonus UEFA hand to the league-phase winners looks harder to claim.

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That payment shrinks step by step down the final standings, bottoming out at €275,000 for the team that finishes 36th.

On top of that, Real Madrid can pocket up to €6.3 million by winning their three remaining matches, at €2.1 million per win. A draw is worth €700,000.

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All told, Real Madrid are playing for €31.2 million over the next three rounds of the Champions League. That's slightly more than the €29.1 million they've already received.

And none of that includes other revenue streams, whose value will only become clear once the competition is over.

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The biggest of these is the so-called "value pillar", which replaced the old system for sharing TV broadcasting revenue. It factors in each club's historical ranking over the last five and ten years, as well as the size of their television market.

Real Madrid are among its biggest beneficiaries, with a share of around €40 million paid in instalments over the season.

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Further down the line, reaching the quarter-finals earns the club €12.5 million, while a semi-final place is worth €15 million.

The runners-up in the final collect at least €18.5 million, and the winners take home €25 million.