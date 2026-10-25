Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Real Madrid announce Courtois's absence from the Clasico

T. Courtois
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Belgium
Spain

A strong blow to the Royal Club

Real Madrid have announced the absence of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona.

The club said, in a statement on their official website: "Thibaut Courtois's absence has been confirmed at the last moment from the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, scheduled for this Sunday evening as part of the fixtures of the tenth round of the Spanish league, due to flu symptoms."

Madrid added: "Goalkeeper Ilya Fedorov, Ilya Voloshyn, has joined the Real Madrid squad for the Clasico in place of Courtois."

Courtois has played 12 matches across all competitions this season. He has conceded 14 goals and kept just two clean sheets.

Ukrainian Andriy Lunin is now expected to start between the posts against Barcelona.

Real Madrid go into the Clasico third in La Liga on 21 points. Barcelona lead the way with 27.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google