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Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
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Reactions from those close to Vinícius Júnior to his controversial sending-off

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Champions League
Brazil
Spain
Italy

Have they forgotten what happened against Valencia?

Vinicius Junior's sending-off against Villarreal has sparked a fresh wave of controversy at Real Madrid. Those close to the Brazilian have voiced their displeasure at the refereeing decision, recalling a previous incident that raised questions over the consistency of such calls.

French website "Foot Mercato", citing Spanish newspaper "Marca", reports that Vinicius's family and friends have spoken out about the incident. The player pulled Nathan Saliba's hair, which saw his goal disallowed and a red card shown.

One person close to the owner of the number 7 shirt accepted the rules may justify the referee's call, but questioned how consistently they are applied. "The rule is fair, but have they forgotten what happened against Valencia?" he said.

Those words capture a sense of injustice inside the Royal Club, with criticism of refereeing standards in the Spanish league mounting by the week.

Then there's the suspension. Vinicius could now miss the eagerly awaited Clasico against Barcelona, keeping his dismissal firmly at the centre of debate both at Real Madrid and across the Spanish media.

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