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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Raphinha and De Jong return, with a surprise absence: Flick names Barcelona squad for Betis clash

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
H. Flick
Raphinha
F. de Jong
H. Abdelkarim
Spain
Germany
Brazil
Netherlands
Egypt

After their recovery...

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona squad for tomorrow's trip to Real Betis at La Cartuja in the ninth round of La Liga, and there's a boost in there: Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong are both back.

Raphinha missed the last two games with muscle oedema picked up on international duty with Brazil. The Brazilian had been one of Flick's key men in the early weeks of the campaign.

De Jong returns too, the Dutchman having recovered from a tear in the medial collateral ligament of his right knee sustained at the World Cup.

Hamza Abdelkarim drops out of the first-team party and will play for Barcelona Atletic instead.

The rest of the squad came without changes, and included the following players:

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LaLiga

17 Oct 2026

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Goalkeepers: Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny, Dominik Livakovic.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Xavi Espart.

Midfielders: Brian Farinas, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Rodri.

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon.

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