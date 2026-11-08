Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Rafael van der VaartNOS
Jeroen van Poppel
Translated by

Rafael van der Vaart stunned: ‘The best player is on the bench...’

SC Heerenveen vs Feyenoord
SC Heerenveen
Feyenoord
Eredivisie

Rafael van der Vaart revelled in Sunday afternoon's 5-3 thriller between sc Heerenveen and Feyenoord. But the former international told NOS Studio Sport that Heerenveen coach Robin Veldman had made a mistake and had only himself to blame.

Heerenveen looked set for defeat after Anis Hadj Moussa and Nacho Ferri gave Feyenoord a 2-0 lead. Maas Willemsen pulled one back shortly before half-time, then Veldman brought on Ringo Meerveld. The substitution proved decisive for the Frisian side.

At the Abe Lenstra Stadion, Levi Smans equalised shortly after the break before Meerveld put Heerenveen ahead for the first time. Sem Steijn made it 3-3 for Feyenoord, but Meerveld scored twice more late on to complete his hat-trick and become the star of a memorable afternoon.

Ron Jans was particularly impressed by Meerveld's performance, telling NOS Studio Sport: "Ringo Meerveld came on at half-time and after the break they turned it around completely. He was really Feyenoord's tormentor."

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Eredivisie

21 Nov 2026

EXC

EXC

GRO

GRO

Eredivisie

21 Nov 2026

HEE

HEE

"They're a bit unlucky too, because in Levi Smans and Ringo Meerveld they actually have two players in the same position," Jans continued. The former coach expects Meerveld to hear about his performance against Feyenoord for years to come. "I think people will still be talking to him about this match in fifty years' time. So Ringo had better prepare himself for that."

Van der Vaart also enjoyed the spectacle in Friesland, but questioned Veldman's decision to leave Meerveld on the bench at the start. "It was a fantastic match, of course. We won't get another Sunday like that any time soon," began the former international, before turning his attention to Heerenveen coach Robin Veldman.

"That's all well and good, but if you don't start him, then you simply haven't done your job properly as a coach," Van der Vaart said bluntly. The pundit had no doubts about Meerveld's quality. "He's their best player. Of course he can have a dip in form, and then you have to give him a push. But he is simply their best player."

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google