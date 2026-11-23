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Rafael van der Vaart is disappointed with Ajax. The analyst on Rondo on Ziggo Sport believes the Amsterdam side could have put on a show against ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

"If you're 3-0 up against 10 men, surely you go on to score seven or eight?" said Van der Vaart, puzzled that Ajax failed to add to their tally against the strugglers.

Presenter Wytse van der Goot asked whether Ajax had frustrated Van der Vaart. "A little, yes. Because I think football is about enjoyment. The stadium is full and you try to entertain the fans," the former Ajax player replied.

"You're playing ADO Den Haag. You have to start well. A goal after two minutes. 2-0 and a red card. It becomes 3-0, and then you basically stop pushing on. I think that's a shame," Van der Vaart said.

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He felt the players should have done far more to entertain the supporters. "Now you're left with a bit of a crap feeling again," said the critical Ajax observer.

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Ajax beat ADO on Sunday thanks to two goals from Davy Klaassen and one from Jorthy Mokio. Matteo Waem was sent off after 37 minutes, leaving the visitors from The Hague with 10 men.

Ajax currently sit second in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, just one point behind leaders PSV. On Sunday, they face Feyenoord in the always fiercely contested De Klassieker.

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For now, Ajax's focus is on the Conference League. Swiss side FC Thun visit the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Thursday. Ajax sit 11th with six points.