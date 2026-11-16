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Rafael van der Vaart has found little to enjoy in the Netherlands' performance against Germany. They trail 1-0 at half-time, and he puts it largely down to a lack of sharpness.

He points to Tijjani Reijnders, who squandered a huge chance early in the match. The midfielder had scored a hat-trick against Greece (7-0) just last Friday.

“Well carried forward by Quinten Timber, who then goes on a magnificent run,” Van der Vaart says on NOS, describing the Netherlands' attack in the fourth minute. “But what happens at the end here…”

He is referring to Reijnders' first touch. The Al-Qadsiah midfielder seemed indecisive and let the ball get far too far from his foot. The Netherlands' big chance was gone.

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“I think this is really… I just think this is very poor. I think this is really very poor!” Van der Vaart sighs. “It can happen once, but you just have to take it calmly. Control.”

The analysts on NOS were very disappointed with the Netherlands' first half, but national team coach Xavi seemed less concerned. The Spanish coach made no substitutions at half-time.