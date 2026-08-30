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Rafael van der VaartNOS Studio Sport
Siep Engelen

Translated by

Rafael van der Vaart have urgent advice for Jordi Cruyff: ‘Keep him! This is still Ajax’s best player’

Telstar vs Ajax
Telstar
Ajax
Eredivisie
S. Berghuis
V. Tsigankov

Rafael van der Vaart again loved what he saw from Steven Berghuis in Telstar v Ajax (0-4), he said on NOS Studio Sport. The experienced forward played a big part in the Amsterdam side's win with one goal and two assists. 

"We've just seen Berghuis, I'd simply keep him," was Van der Vaart's urgent advice to Jordi Cruijff. "In every respect, he is still the best player."

Van der Vaart added: "They are bringing in someone else from Girona, Tsygankov, and he is a good player. But Berghuis is still so important for this team. I'm sure of that." 

Viktor Tsygankov was officially unveiled this week as Ajax's new signing. The 28-year-old winger arrives from Girona for just under five million euros and has signed a contract until mid-2029. 

That gives Berghuis serious competition, while Ajax would let him leave the Johan Cruijff ArenA for the right fee. For now, though, there is no sign the 34-year-old left-footer wants to leave the club. 

Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Eredivisie
Telstar crest
Telstar
TEL
Cambuur crest
Cambuur
CAM

Berghuis is not worried at all by Tsygankov's arrival. In fact, he is pleased the Ukrainian is joining Ajax. "Good players are always welcome," he said on ESPN. 

He added: "When I came to Ajax and Neres and Antony were still there, it was also said that it would not work together. I think good players can always play together as well."

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