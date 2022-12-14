'Qatar World Cup 2022 Africa’s greatest tournament' – Former Super Eagle Oliseh

Retired Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has explained why the Qatar 2022 World Cup is the best for Africa.

Morocco carry Africa's flag into the last four

Tunisia and Cameroon had shocking wins over France and Brazil respectively

Oliseh praises Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat

WHAT HAPPENED? This is the first time the continent has produced a contestant in the last four, with Morocco set to face France on Wednesday night.

The Atlas Lions – who have been regarded as 'giant killers' in the 2022 finals - will tackle Les Bleus at Al Bayt Stadium.

Assessing the general performance of the African nations, Oliseh is convinced this year’s tournament is by far the best for the continent.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "As far as Africa is concerned, this is the greatest tournament my [Africa] continent has ever had, not only because we have an African and an Arab nation in the semi-finals for the first time, but because every African team that has come here has won one game at least," Oliseh discussed.

"Senegal got to the second round and played very well despite missing their best players.

"Morocco have made the most of their compact defence, and the whole team works so hard without the ball."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The retired Super Eagle showered praise on Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has already been linked with big clubs like Liverpool after impressive outings.

"[Sofyan] Amrabat has also done a fantastic job in plugging the gaps. And when they go into defensive mode, they have triangles everywhere," he continued.

"Playing with triangles makes it difficult for opposition players to play a pass and break the lines without being crowded out. And how has that worked out for Morocco?

"They have only conceded one goal, which wasn’t scored by the opposition but by themselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco – unbeaten thus far - and Senegal were Africa’s representatives in the knockout stage but the Teranga Lions fell to England in the Round of 16.

On their way to the semis, Morocco saw off Spain and Portugal after topping a group that had Croatia and Belgium.

Other high-profile results by an African side were Cameroon’s win over Brazil and Senegal’s wins over Ecuador and Qatar, Ghana beating South Korea, as well as Tunisia’s victory over France.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? The Atlas Lions continue to hunt for World Cup glory, and if they beat France then they would face Argentina in the final on Sunday.