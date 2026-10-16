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Pyramids FCالحساب الرسمي لبيراميدز
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Pyramids return from South Sudan with a precious win: and lose their star for the return leg

El Merriekh FC Bentiu vs Pyramids FC
El Merriekh FC Bentiu
Pyramids FC
CAF Champions League Qualification
South Sudan
Egypt

Return leg on 24 October

Pyramids struck gold in Juba. The Egyptians edged South Sudanese champions Al-Merreikh Bentiu 1-0 at Juba International Stadium on Friday in the first leg of the African Champions League round of 32, and the Sky Blues now have one foot in the next round ahead of the return in Cairo.

Mahmoud Saber settled it on 30 minutes, lashing a shot home from inside the box to reward Pyramids for a first half they largely controlled.

Quality was in short supply after that. Al-Merreikh Bentiu pushed for a way back into the tie and their players surrounded the referee claiming a penalty shortly before the 80th minute, only for him to wave play on.

Late trouble followed for the visitors. Defender Mahmoud Marei picked up a second booking in the 89th minute and saw red, ruling him out of the second leg through suspension.

That return meeting takes place on 24 October at the Air Defence Stadium in Cairo.

Next matches
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20 Oct 2026

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24 Oct 2026

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