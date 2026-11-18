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Will Kevin De Bruyne join PSV? That's the question across Eindhoven and the surrounding area. Speaking to NOS, Sporza journalist Peter Vandenbempt says the 35-year-old Napoli midfielder still has plenty of quality, but also warns of his 'strong personality'.

De Bruyne has been unhappy at Napoli for some time. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has never seemed to make full use of his attacking qualities. The Red Devil has responded positively to PSV's concrete interest. Unlike at Napoli, he would join an attack-minded team at PSV.

Eindhoven is also just an hour's drive from Hasselt, where the De Bruyne family want to settle. The signs are positive. "If you put the pieces of the puzzle together and add everything up, it doesn't seem like an illogical final step for Kevin De Bruyne to us," Vandenbempt concludes.

"Closer to home, which is particularly important to his wife Michèle Lacroix. A quieter life compared with the bustle of Naples, and football that suits him perfectly. More attacking, more positive and freer than the way he currently has to play at Napoli."

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Vandenbempt believes De Bruyne would be a 'huge asset' to PSV. "You saw it in the internationals: when he feels good and is comfortable with a philosophy he believes in, such as Van Bommel's with Belgium, he is still in top shape." During the last international break, De Bruyne scored against Turkey and provided an assist against Italy .

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"His vision is still as good as it was in his very best days," Vandenbempt continues. "The speed with which he sees things and acts. The accuracy of his passing, and above all the leadership and winning mentality he has always had. He will do whatever it takes."

PSV have been warned, though. "De Bruyne will bring a strong personality into the PSV dressing room. He is not an easy character. He is also someone who can be difficult when things aren't going well."

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"He makes that clear demonstratively, with arm gestures, and does not shy away from confronting the manager on the pitch, as he did with Guardiola at City or with Martinez with Belgium. A dressing room has to be able to deal with that. But I think a Dutchman may be better suited to that than a Belgian," Vandenbempt concludes, speaking to NOS.

De Bruyne has also made headlines for the wrong reasons at Napoli. He clashed with former Ajax striker Lorenzo Lucca against FC Porto, while tensions between the Belgian and Allegri had already reached boiling point after the defeat to Villarreal. De Bruyne has also publicly criticised Allegri's defensive tactics on several occasions.