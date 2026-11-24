Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Kevin De Bruyne hit out at the Italian press at Monday evening's press conference ahead of the match between Manchester City and Napoli. The midfielder was furious over their coverage of an interview with his wife.

Long linked with a move away from Napoli amid serious interest from PSV, De Bruyne said the Italian press had misinterpreted the interview.

In an interview with Belgian magazine NINA, his wife said De Bruyne leads a very restricted life in Naples and does not enjoy it. She added that they increasingly tell each other they want to live in Belgian Limburg.

De Bruyne said the Italian press took those quotes out of context and linked them to transfer rumours. Napoli supporters then criticised him.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I was upset by the rumours that emerged after an interview with my wife, which nobody read properly. The press in Italy started this fuss," he began.

Related Topics

Next matches RMA Champions League 15:00 PSV Watch

"If you read the full article, which none of you has done, you would understand what she means. Her words have been misinterpreted."

"I was in Belgium (with the national team, ed.) and then my wife and family received nasty comments. I've seen photos of my house in the newspapers and the press. That's really not acceptable," he continued.

Advertisement

"You don't know about my private life. You have no right to comment on it or speak about it. It was an unpleasant and stressful situation for me and my wife," he concluded.

De Bruyne and Napoli face his former club Manchester City on Tuesday evening. The match kicks off at 9pm and will be shown on Ziggo Sport.

Advertisement

The match against Manchester City could be one of De Bruyne's last. He has agreed personal terms with PSV on a two-year contract and is now waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement.