PSV’s probable line-up: is Pepi ready for a starting place?

After their 1-2 Champions League defeat by Club Brugge, PSV look to bounce back against SC Cambuur on Sunday. Peter Bosz will stick with the same line-up in Leeuwarden, Voetbalzone predict. The match in Friesland kicks off at 16:45 and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

Matej Kovar starts in goal against Cambuur. Defence holds no surprises, with Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Filip Kostic lining up from right to left. Carlos Forbs gave Kostic a particularly difficult time on Wednesday, but he gets another chance.

In midfield, Bosz sticks with familiar names. Kodai Sano, who scored against Brugge, starts alongside Guus Til and Mauro Júnior at the Kooi Stadion in Leeuwarden.

Despite suffering a head wound against Brugge and wearing a bandage around his head, Ivan Perisic is fit enough to start. Sven Mijnans and Ruben van Bommel complete the Eindhoven side's attack in the far north.

To keep pace with Feyenoord and Ajax, PSV must win. Johan Plat's Cambuur are on a strong run and currently sit mid-table in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.

Next matches CAM Eredivisie 10:45 PSV

Predicted PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Til, Mauro; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.