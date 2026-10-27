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Bart DHanis
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PSV’s multimillion signing looks set to be sidelined even longer by injury problems

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PSV Eindhoven

Sami Ouaissa was absent from the pitch again on Tuesday afternoon, Rik Elfrink reports on X. The forward was due to play for Jong PSV in the Premier League International Cup.

Last summer, PSV signed Ouaissa from NEC for €9 million, but his time in Eindhoven has yet to be a success.

The Limburg native has yet to make a first-team appearance for PSV. He arrived in Eindhoven injured and is still not fit.

Last Monday, he played 45 minutes for Jong PSV in their 1-0 defeat to FC Dordrecht. He was due to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday.

But Ouaissa did not appear on the training pitch or the bench. Elfrink called his absence highly striking but did not know why he was missing.

Jong PSV did not need Ouaissa in England. They won 7-0, with Mikkel Bro Hansen scoring three goals and providing two assists.

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