‘PSV enquire about Kevin De Bruyne’

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

PSV have enquired about Kevin De Bruyne, Italian journalist Nicolò Schira reported on X on Wednesday. Rumours have been circulating for some time that the Belgian midfielder could leave Napoli early.

In a separate report, journalist Mounir Boualin says PSV are talking to De Bruyne and that, according to sources, the talks are going well.

The Eindhoven club appear to be the midfielder's most serious suitors so far. De Bruyne is under contract at Napoli until mid-2027, with an option for an additional season at the Italian giants.

After just a year and a half, De Bruyne could leave Napoli. He joined the southern Italian club after ten highly successful seasons at Manchester City. Everton have also been linked with the 35-year-old playmaker.

Advertisement Advertisement

The veteran has made 36 appearances for Napoli, scoring nine goals and providing six assists. Four of those goals have come in Serie A this season. He has yet to score in the Champions League.

Related Topics

Next matches NEC Eredivisie 10:30 PSV

With Belgium, De Bruyne works with Mark van Bommel. Van Bommel enjoyed great success as a player at PSV and later returned as coach. The midfielder has 127 caps.

Linked with PSV, De Bruyne played against the Eindhoven club in the Champions League last season. Peter Bosz was full of praise at the time for the playmaker and his impressive striking ability.

Advertisement

''I think he is one of the greatest footballers ever. He may attract less attention than Messi or Ronaldo, but he is a wonderful player. Still. With his striking technique and his vision, De Bruyne is enormously valuable,'' said the PSV coach.

De Bruyne was disappointed that he had to leave Manchester City in 2025. ''To be honest, I still think I can perform at this level, as I am showing now, but I understand that clubs have to make decisions.''