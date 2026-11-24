PSV suffered a 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday, a disappointing result for Peter Bosz's side. Voetbalzone rates PSV's starters and those who played at least 45 minutes, as usual.
Ruben van Bommel caused problems throughout a promising first half for PSV. Kodai Sano and Sergiño Dest also caught the eye against the Spanish giants. Ivan Perisic won a penalty, and PSV led 1-0 at the break.
Jude Bellingham led Real Madrid's second-half surge, leaving PSV with little answer. Sano was particularly vulnerable, but his team-mates offered little resistance either.
Real Madrid gave the Santiago Bernabéu crowd their money's worth with a stylish 5-1 win. Bosz and his side were left to lick their wounds after a painful Champions League night.
PSV player ratings:
Matej Kovar 7
Sergiño Dest 6
Lutsharel Geertruida 5.5
Armando Obispo 6.5
Filip Kostic 5
Kodai Sano 6
Sven Mijnans 6
Paul Wanner 5
Ivan Perisic 6
Guus Til 6
Ruben van Bommel 7.5
Esmir Bajraktarevic 5.5