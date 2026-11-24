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PSV suffered a 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday, a disappointing result for Peter Bosz's side. Voetbalzone rates PSV's starters and those who played at least 45 minutes, as usual.

Ruben van Bommel caused problems throughout a promising first half for PSV. Kodai Sano and Sergiño Dest also caught the eye against the Spanish giants. Ivan Perisic won a penalty, and PSV led 1-0 at the break.

Jude Bellingham led Real Madrid's second-half surge, leaving PSV with little answer. Sano was particularly vulnerable, but his team-mates offered little resistance either.

Real Madrid gave the Santiago Bernabéu crowd their money's worth with a stylish 5-1 win. Bosz and his side were left to lick their wounds after a painful Champions League night.

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PSV player ratings:

Matej Kovar 7

Sergiño Dest 6

Lutsharel Geertruida 5.5

Armando Obispo 6.5

Filip Kostic 5

Kodai Sano 6

Sven Mijnans 6

Paul Wanner 5

Ivan Perisic 6

Guus Til 6

Ruben van Bommel 7.5



Esmir Bajraktarevic 5.5

