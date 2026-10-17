PSV will field a reshuffled attack against ADO Den Haag on Saturday afternoon. Manager Peter Bosz has named Ayoni Santos for his first start against the strugglers.

Matej Kovar keeps his place in goal. Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Filip Kostic form the same back line that started against Leipzig on Wednesday.

Bosz has also kept faith with Mauro, Sano and Guus Til in midfield after Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Leipzig.

Up front, Dennis Man and Ayoni Santos start alongside Sven Mijnans, who keeps his place.

Next matches HAA Eredivisie 10:30 PSV

Against ADO Den Haag, Santos takes the place of one of the two forwards who started against Leipzig on Wednesday.

Ruben van Bommel is PSV's most notable absentee, missing out on Bosz's matchday squad entirely.

Ivan Perisic, who started on Wednesday, drops to the bench. Bosz has made two changes from the defeat to Leipzig.

PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Mauro, Til; Man, Mijnans, Santos.