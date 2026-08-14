PSV are lining up a move for Mikkel Bro Hansen, the 17-year-old Bødø/Glimt talent, to strengthen their forward line. Journalist Rik Elfrink reports this on behalf of the Eindhovens Dagblad.

Bro Hansen has scored eight goals and laid on three assists in his first 15 matches for Bødø/Glimt's first team.

With only one year left on his contract at Bødø/Glimt, the teenager has drawn interest from PSV and a number of other European clubs, who want to move now.

The Eindhoven club have already submitted a bid for Bro Hansen, and the player himself has already received a proposal.

Elfrink also knows more about the possible asking price. “It will presumably be a matter of several million, with Bro Hansen’s contract, which has only one year left to run, not being a significant factor.”

He adds: “If the player is not sold now, he can already start talking to clubs in the winter and will be allowed to leave the following summer without clubs paying a transfer fee,” the journalist adds.

Meanwhile, clubs from England, among others, are prepared to pay heavily for Bro Hansen. PSV want to bring him in and also offload an attacker this summer. Esmir Bajraktarevic could still leave, for example.