​PSL DC hands TS Sporting manager Ntimane a six-month ban

The former Cape Town City official has been banned from football for the next six months after being found guilty of misconduct, among other charges

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee ( DC) has handed down another six-month ban, this time to TS general manager Vusi Ntimane.

Ntimane was charged and found guilty of misconduct, abusing, harassing and throwing an energy drink bottle at match official Akho Ndzingo.

The incident took place during a National First Division (NFD) match between TS Sporting and the University of Pretoria in Tshwane on November 2.

"The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee last night imposed six months ban from football on TS Sporting official‚ Mr. Vusi Ntimane," the PSL said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mr. Ntimane was found guilty of misconduct in abusing‚ harassing and throwing the contents of an energy drink bottle at match official Mr Akho Ndzingo during the GladAfrica Championship fixture between TS Sporting and University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on November 2, 2019."

"TS Sporting were also found guilty and fined R200 000‚ of which R150 000 was suspended for a period of 24 months," said the statement.

"The club and Mr. Ntimane were ordered to pay for the costs of the Disciplinary Committee sitting."

Ntimane's six-month ban comes just days after former colleague at , Mpho Makola, was handed a six-month ban after being found guilty of assaulting match referee Abongile Tom in a Telkom Knockout Cup match against .