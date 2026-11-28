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Paris Saint-Germain bounced back from their Champions League draw with Roma in the best possible way, moving six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after a dominant night at the Parc des Princes.

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Luis Enrique's side controlled 66 per cent of the ball and fired 26 shots at Lorient, but needed patience to break down a visiting side kept afloat by goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo, who made 10 saves. Dembele hit the bar inside 11 minutes and Mika Godts wasted a close-range chance in the same move before Mayulu finally broke through on 32 minutes, finishing Dro Fernandez's pass into the top corner.

Mayulu hit the post before the break and Dembele doubled the lead with a low strike from outside the box in the 67th minute, set up by Godts. PSG were not entirely untroubled, though. Matvey Safonov had to deny Noah Mbamba late on, substitute Quentin Ndjantou conceded a penalty that Ibrahima Balde dragged wide, and Dembo Sylla struck the post two minutes later.

Below, GOAL rates PSG's players from the Parc des Princes...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Matvey Safonov (7/10): Had little to do for most of the night, but was alert when it mattered. Produced a strong save to keep out Mbamba's 83rd-minute effort, came off his line twice to sweep up and claimed a high ball confidently.

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Achraf Hakimi (8/10): PSG's most creative outlet from right-back. Created four chances, including Godts' 11th-minute sitter, completed 87 of his 97 passes and won the ball back 10 times.

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Marquinhos (7/10): The captain had a calm night at the heart of the defence. Completed 71 of 75 passes, 11 of them into the final third, and helped PSG keep Lorient to just one shot in the first half.

Willian Pacho (7/10): Solid alongside Marquinhos, winning two tackles and making six recoveries while playing a big part in PSG's patient build-up.

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Lucas Hernandez (7/10): Filled in at left-back with Nuno Mendes out injured and was reliable without the ball, making three interceptions before he was replaced in the 75th minute.

Midfield

Warren Zaire-Emery (7/10): Energetic and tidy, losing the ball rarely while completing 84 of 86 passes. Tested Mvogo with two efforts from distance and went close from a corner just past the hour.

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Vitinha (8/10): The man who set PSG's rhythm. Completed 123 of 128 passes, played 23 balls into the final third and constantly moved Lorient's block from side to side until he made way in the 80th minute.

Dro Fernandez (8/10): Laid on Mayulu's opener and created four chances in total before being replaced by Maghnes Akliouche in the 68th minute. Saw a shot blocked just after the restart, though his four fouls show he was sometimes a step late in the press.

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Attack

Ousmane Dembele (9/10): The standout performer. Hit the bar in the 11th minute and kept Mvogo busy all night with a match-high nine shots, five of them on target, before beating him with a low drive from outside the box to kill the game.

Senny Mayulu (8/10): Took his goal superbly, striking left-footed into the top corner from the right side of the box, and was unlucky not to add a second when he hit the post in the 41st minute. Rarely gave the ball away before his 75th-minute withdrawal.

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Mika Godts (8/10): Provided the assist for Dembele's goal and created five chances, two of them big ones, including the cross that ended with Mayulu's shot against the post. Should have scored from close range in the 11th minute, though, and lost possession too often when trying to beat his man.

Substitutes & Manager

Maghnes Akliouche (6/10): Replaced Dro Fernandez and had two shots saved, including a golden chance to make it 3-0 on the counter in stoppage time.

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Lucas Beraldo (7/10): Came on for Mayulu and was busy in his 15 minutes, making five defensive actions and setting up a Godts effort from distance.

Lucas Digne (6/10): Took over from Hernandez at left-back and kept things simple.

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Ferran Torres (6/10): Replaced Dembele in the 75th minute and had limited involvement, though he did win a free-kick on the left.

Quentin Ndjantou (5/10): A cameo to forget. Brought on for Vitinha in the 80th minute, he was booked for bringing down Sylla for the penalty and could have turned PSG's night into a nervy finish. Forced a save from Mvogo in stoppage time.

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Luis Enrique (7/10): His side dominated the ball and created more than enough to win comfortably, and the decision to start Mayulu paid off. However, PSG's late lapse, with the penalty coming moments after his final change, means this was not quite a perfect night.