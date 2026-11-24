Morocco's Younes Belhanda has criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and its president Patrice Motsepe after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations 2025 triumph at Morocco's expense. He believes the continental body is the biggest loser from a case that dragged on for almost a year.
Belhanda, a former Morocco international who did not feature at the tournament, was speaking on Tuesday on "Rothen s'enflamme" on French radio station RMC. He admitted he was disappointed to see Morocco lose the title, but said he understood the court's decision.
Belhanda said: "Of course I'm disappointed for Morocco, but even if the title had been awarded to Morocco, it would have left a bitter taste. Morocco should have won the match, and the referee should have ended the game as soon as the Senegal players went back to the dressing room."
The Al-Sailiya player then turned his fire on CAF, adding: "The biggest loser is CAF."
He didn't stop at the continental body. Belhanda went straight for Motsepe, arguing that the CAF president had rushed the decision to strip Senegal of the title and hand it to Morocco.
He went on: "Motsepe wanted to change his mind and give the Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco in a sudden decision. Morocco host lots of matches and African youth and women's tournaments, and if Morocco lose..."
Belhanda insisted the Senegal players' behaviour during the final warranted a protest. But the responsibility for ending the match lay with the referee, he stressed, and it made no sense to deal with the matter once the game was over.
Diawara: Senegal won on the pitch
Former Senegal international Souleymane Diawara took a firmer line. He was relieved to see the case closed, saying it had dragged on for a long time and damaged the image African football presented during the tournament.
Everything had gone well until the final and its controversial scenes, Diawara said, adding: "As soon as the referee and both teams returned to the pitch, there was no longer any room for a protest. If there was going to be a protest, it should have been lodged before that. There was no need to wait 11 months to go back on the decision."
He continued: "On the pitch, Senegal won. There is no bitter taste at all."
CAF's position after the sports court's ruling
In its final ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the 17 March decision of CAF's appeal board and upheld the disciplinary board's verdict of 11 February. That reinstated the result of the final and crowned Senegal champions.
CAF responded by saying it respected the Swiss court's decision and would take the necessary steps to implement it. The Moroccan federation, meanwhile, is weighing up one final legal route to challenge the ruling.
That statement echoed the line taken by CAF president Patrice Motsepe, who said on Monday he would respect the decision regardless of who ended up with the title.
His pledge to respect the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling brings an end to a legal saga that lasted around 10 months and caused widespread controversy across the continent.
Speaking at a ceremony in South Africa to sign a partnership agreement between CAF and a company, Motsepe confirmed CAF would implement the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision, whatever the outcome.
He also stressed the need for integrity, credibility and respect for the rules in the running of African football.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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