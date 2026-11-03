PSV resume their Champions League group-stage campaign against Club Brugge on Wednesday, and Voetbalzone expect Peter Bosz to make few changes to the side that beat Willem II 7-0 on Saturday. The match at the Philips Stadion kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Against the Belgian giants, Matej Kovar starts in goal. Sergiño Dest starts on the right, with Filip Kostic replacing Yarek Gasiorowski at left-back. Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo form the centre-back pairing.

Mauro Júnior provides control in midfield. Kodai Sano has become almost indispensable there, while Guus Til plays furthest forward of PSV's midfielders.

On the right of the attack, Ivan Perisic provides the service, with Ruben van Bommel on the left flank. Sven Mijnans leads the line. Ricardo Pepi came on and scored against Willem II on Saturday, but returns to the bench against Brugge.

Having had no trouble with the ailing Willem II on Saturday, PSV now face a Club Brugge side who won 4-2 away at Zulte-Waregem and sit top of the Jupiler Pro League. After the match in Eindhoven, Club Brugge face a top-of-the-table clash with Anderlecht on Sunday.

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Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro Júnior, Sano, Til; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.