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imago-sport-1084491742.jpgPicture Point LE
Rian Rosendaal
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Probable PSV line-up: Bosz rests big names against ADO Den Haag

ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven
ADO Den Haag
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie

PSV face strugglers ADO Den Haag on Saturday, with Peter Bosz set to make changes in a few positions ahead of the Champions League clash against FC Porto, predicts Voetbalzone. Kick-off in The Hague is at 16:30, with the match live on ESPN 2. 

After pleasing Bosz against RB Leipzig, Matej Kovar keeps his place in goal against ADO. Sergiño Dest starts at right-back and Filip Kostic at left-back. Bosz will rest Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo, with Ryan Flamingo and Yarek Gasiorowski starting in central defence.

Mauro Júnior will again start as the holding midfielder. Noah Fernandez comes in for Kodai Sano, whom Bosz will rest ahead of the away game against FC Porto. Guus Til completes PSV's midfield in The Hague.

On the right of the attack, Dennis Man gets another chance, while Ivan Perisic moves to the left. Ruben van Bommel starts on the bench for PSV. Sven Mijnans once again leads the line for the title contenders.

PSV are seeking revenge for their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. ADO picked up a point at Telstar (2-2) despite playing for a long time with ten men after Milan Hokke was sent off.

Next matches
HAA

HAA

Eredivisie

17 Oct 2026

PSV

PSV

Predicted PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Kostic; Mauro Júnior, Fernandez, Til; Man, Mijnans, Perisic.

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