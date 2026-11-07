Probable Feyenoord line-up: Van Bronckhorst makes one change

Away to sc Heerenveen on Sunday, Feyenoord resume their Vriendenloterij Eredivisie campaign, with Voetbalzone expecting Giovanni van Bronckhorst to stick with familiar names. The match in Friesland kicks off at 12:15, live on ESPN 2.

Tjark Ernst starts in goal at the Abe Lenstra Stadion. Givairo Read, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Mármol and Javi López form the visitors' defence from right to left. Watanabe, now fully fit again, replaces Thijs Kraaijeveld, who played against Inter on Tuesday. Jerry St. Juste is absent through injury.

In midfield, Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and Gjivai Zechiël start for Feyenoord in the far north. Targhalline had been feeling a little unwell and trained individually, but is fit enough to start.

Anis Hadj Moussa starts on the right, Nacho Ferri leads the line and captain Luciano Valente operates from the left.

At a media briefing on Friday, Van Bronckhorst said Reiss Nelson and Shaqueel van Persie are fit enough to come on as substitutes. Gijs Smal, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Thomas Beelen and Jakub Moder are unavailable on Sunday.

Next matches HEE Eredivisie 06:15 FEY

Feyenoord drew 1-1 with Fortuna Sittard before losing 0-3 to Inter. Heerenveen beat NEC 1-0 and are among the sides just below the top teams.

Probable line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.