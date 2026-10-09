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Rian Rosendaal
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Probable Feyenoord line-up: this team must beat leaders AZ

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie

Feyenoord will try to take top spot from AZ on Saturday. The Rotterdam side are set to do it with a familiar line-up, Voetbalzone predict. The Eredivisie cracker at De Kuip kicks off at 18:45 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

Tjark Ernst will start in goal against the leaders from Alkmaar. Givairo Read, Jeremiah St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Marmól are expected to make up Feyenoord's back four from right to left. Watanabe is fit again after picking up an injury with the Japan national team.

In midfield, Oussama Targhalline and Charles Vanhoutte must provide control for Feyenoord. Gjivai Zechiël, who made his debut for the Netherlands national team, is the most attack-minded player in the trio.

Out wide, Anis Hadj Moussa is fully fit again and will start in his usual role on the right, while Luciano Valente is expected to carry the threat from the left. Nacho Ferri will lead the line.

Victory would take Feyenoord one point above AZ and send the Rotterdam side to the top of the table. Confidence is high after they signed off before the international break with a 0-7 win over PEC Zwolle and a 5-0 victory against FC Utrecht.

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Eredivisie

10 Oct 2026

AZ

AZ

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, St. Juste, Marmól; Targhalline, Vanhoutte, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.

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