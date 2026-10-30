Jeremiah St. Juste will miss Feyenoord's match against Fortuna Sittard on Saturday with an ankle injury. Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed the news at Friday's press conference. Kick-off at De Kuip is at 16:30, with the match live on ESPN 3.

"I know for certain that Jerry won't be there tomorrow. We hope to get him ready for next week. So he won't be in the squad," the Feyenoord coach said at a press event in Rotterdam-Zuid on Friday.

Shaqueel van Persie and Reiss Nelson are training with the team again as they work towards a return for Feyenoord. "I expect them both back next week. Whether that's against Inter or sc Heerenveen, we'll have to wait and see." Gijs Smal was ill this week, Van Bronckhorst added in his medical update.

Against Fortuna, Tjark Ernst will start in goal. Givairo Read will occupy the right flank, with Javi López, who impressed after coming on against PSV, at left-back. Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol will play in central defence for the Rotterdam side.

Charles Vanhoutte and Oussama Targhalline will provide cover in midfield, giving Gjivai Zechiël the freedom to get forward towards Fortuna's goal.

Next matches FEY Eredivisie 11:30 SIT

On the wings, Anis Hadj Moussa (right) and Luciano Valente (left) will line up against the Limburg side. Nacho Ferri will lead the attack for the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie leaders.

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.