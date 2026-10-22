Ajax host Atalanta in the Conference League on Thursday. Míchel Sánchez will make several changes from Sunday's 2-5 win over FC Groningen, Voetbalzone predicts. The match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind are back in training but won't face Atalanta. Anton Gaaei, Simon Adingra, Caio Henrique and Oliver Edvardsen are still recovering from injuries.

On Thursday, Marc ter Stegen starts in goal and Thilo Kehrer returns at right-back. Owen Wijndal will again play at left-back, with Youri Baas and Aaron Bouwman in central defence.

Sofyan Amrabat anchors Ajax's midfield. Davy Klaassen starts after playing as a withdrawn right winger against Groningen, while Julian Brandt provides the attacking impetus in midfield.

On the right of the attack, Oscar Gloukh gets the nod over Viktor Tsygankov. Abdellah Ouazane starts on the left, and Tolu Arokodare replaces Marcos Leonardo as the most advanced striker against Atalanta.

Ajax head into the match buoyed by a comprehensive win in Groningen. Atalanta fought back strongly against AC Milan on Sunday but ultimately left the San Siro with a 3-2 defeat.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Kehrer, Baas, Bouwman, Wijndal; Brandt, Amrabat, Klaassen; Gloukh, Tolu, Ouazane.