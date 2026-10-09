Ajax return to VriendenLoterij Eredivisie action at home to NEC on Saturday. Coach Míchel has a number of injury concerns, so he has to reshuffle. The match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

Míchel is without Anton Gaaei, Caio Henrique, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis and Kasper Dolberg through injury. Simon Adingra and Yves Bissouma could make their debuts on Saturday, as the Spanish coach indicated at a press moment. Aaron Bouwman is fit again after an injury.

Marc ter Stegen will start in goal against NEC. Lucas Rosa at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back complete the flanks, while Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas line up in the heart of the Amsterdam defence.

Ajax's midfield holds no surprises. Jorthy Mokio, Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt will start when the Eredivisie resumes.

Berghuis misses out, so Viktor Tsygankov gets his chance on the right of the attack. Oscar Gloukh will operate from the left, with Tolu Arokodare leading the line for the home side.

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 15:00 NEC

Ajax need a win to stay in touch with the leading teams. They will also want a strong dress rehearsal before Thursday's Conference League meeting with Hajduk Split.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Klaassen, Brandt; Tsygankov, Arokodare, Gloukh.