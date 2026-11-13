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Karim Malim
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Prized catch: Real Madrid strike their first summer signing

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Real Madrid did not wait for the summer transfer window to open before making their moves, and have already begun to shape their future project by sealing a deal that is set to wear the white shirt in the summer of 2027, in parallel with other moves of a special nature within the corridors of the Spanish club, relating to electoral promises made by Florentino Pérez to his supporters.

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According to the French website "Foot Mercato", citing the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Real Madrid have struck a final agreement to sign Lateef Issman, the young Ghanaian midfielder at Logroñés. He becomes the Spanish club's first signing earmarked for the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid's scouts and sporting management had tracked the 20-year-old closely for months. Negotiations intensified in recent weeks and produced an agreement that saw off a number of rival clubs chasing his signature.

Issman is expected to arrive in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2027, starting out with Real Madrid Castilla. The move is designed to let him develop and gain experience within the club's system before any promotion to the first team is considered.

Born on 1 November 2006, the Ghanaian midfielder began his footballing journey in the SD Logroñés academy before climbing through the ranks to the first team. There, his technical ability and his knack for filling various roles in midfield caught the eye.

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This season, Issman has gradually worked his way into the plans of coach Unai Mendia. He has featured in 10 league matches, starting eight of them, racking up 619 minutes and supplying one assist.

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Real Madrid's hierarchy believe the player has the technical and physical attributes to add value to the midfield, especially given the club's ongoing hunt for young talent to develop over the long term. It fits their philosophy of signing promising players before they hit the peak of their market value.

His future may be settled, but Issman has set himself a clear target for the rest of his time at Logroñés: helping the club win promotion to the second division before taking on his new challenge inside the walls of Real Madrid.

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The deal arrives with the Spanish side still fighting for the La Liga title. They sit second on 30 points, three behind leaders Barcelona, after 12 rounds.

Pérez keeps his election promise

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have begun delivering on one of the most eye-catching promises president Florentino Pérez made during his election campaign. The club have started contacting members to arrange delivery of an exclusive, free commemorative shirt, a gesture meant to tighten the bond between the hierarchy and the membership.

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Before his re-election as club president in June 2026, Pérez had pledged to hand every member a special official shirt each year, regardless of age. The club have begun turning that promise into reality by explaining to members how to claim the gift.

Named "La Socia", the shirt will not go on public sale. Only registered members can obtain it, with a distinctive emblem marking out the identity of this group. Each season will bring a fresh design, making the shirt an exclusive annual gift.

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Real Madrid have sent members an official notification laying out the steps to request the shirt. They can log in to the online members' service office until 30 December 2026, choose the age category, whether adult or child, and specify the size required, subject to available stock.

The club stressed that members must complete the required details in full. Failing to specify category and size will mean a shirt is sent according to available stock, with no guarantee the member's personal choice is met. Real Madrid also urged members to update their data, including full address, phone number and email, to make sure the gift arrives safely.

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There are two different designs in play here, so it is worth separating this exclusive shirt from the one marking Real Madrid's 125th anniversary. The first is reserved for members as part of Pérez's election promise, while Adidas are handling the design of the anniversary shirt.

Leaks suggest the 125th anniversary shirt will go on sale early in 2027, ahead of the official founding date on 6 March that year. The club are thus gearing up for an exceptional celebration that ties together their rich history and their future plans.

Written byKarim Malim

Sports content writer

I specialize in producing engaging sports articles and reports, as well as crafting distinctive digital content covering major events and top sports stars. I have extensive experience in conducting interviews and creating impactful journalistic stories, and I always strive to deliver accurate and reliable content that resonates with audiences and keeps up with their interests.

Since early childhood, football has been more than just a game to me; it has been a source of joy and entertainment. My earliest vivid football memory was watching the 1998 World Cup. Over time, this passion evolved into a profession, marking the beginning of my journey in sports content creation.

I began my professional career as a sports editor across several Arab platforms. I worked at Al-Tahrir newspaper and website from 2016 to 2020, and at Al-Fursan website during the same period. I also had a short experience with Dardasha website in 2017. Since 2020, I have been working as a sports editor at Kooora, where I cover major tournaments and follow the most important sporting events at the local, continental, and international levels.

My Story with Football

Among the players who inspired me the most throughout my journey are Gabriel Batistuta, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

There have been many moments that shaped my love for football, including my disappointment after Argentina’s exit from the group stage in the 2002 World Cup, and my deep sadness over Egypt’s absence from the 2010 World Cup.

You can follow me on my social media platforms through the links below:

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