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Could Erling Haaland really move to Real Madrid soon?

Rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid for Erling Haaland have gained fresh life. According to reporter Nick Harris of investigative platform Sporting Intelligence, president Florentino Perez is confident he can prise the striker away from Manchester City this summer.

"Florentino Perez is increasingly confident that Erling Haaland will play for Real Madrid next season. That's according to a contact of mine who only recently had lunch with Pérez," Harris wrote in a post on X.

Real Madrid have repeatedly been linked with Haaland, most recently during the summer's presidential election campaign. At the time, Perez's challenger Enrique Riquelme even said he would sign the Norwegian if he won . He also claimed Haaland wanted to join Real Madrid.

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Shortly afterwards, City issued a statement strongly rejecting Riquelme's claims . Riquelme ultimately lost the election. "The reports from Spain about Erling Haaland's future are false. There is no chance of this happening, and there is no contract clause that would allow it. We are considering legal action over the use of our player's image in this context," the club's statement said. Haaland's entourage also dismissed the claim as fantasy. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quoted his father Alfi and agent Rafaela Pimenta as saying: "This is all very entertaining, but not true. We wish both candidates in the Real Madrid election all the best."

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Financial scandal could hit Manchester City hard

Since then, however, the situation has changed fundamentally. Man City face draconian penalties in proceedings over alleged breaches of financial regulations . A transfer ban, a points deduction and even forced relegation are all being discussed. Should the worst happen, some players could leave the club.

The club have appealed despite being found guilty on 114 of 115 charges, so the extent of the penalties remains uncertain. The appeal hearing begins in mid-December 2026. A ruling is not expected before early 2027. Only then will the panel determine the specific penalties.

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Haaland, whose contract runs until 2034, spoke about the proceedings against his employer for the first time just a few days ago . "That's a question I find difficult to answer. It's a legal dispute," he told TV 2 Sport. The entire matter was "between the Premier League and Manchester City", he added. "It's being heard by a panel. Should I answer that? I don't know. It's a bit difficult to answer when I don't really know much about it."

Haaland also stressed that he had not looked into the allegations at all. "I'm focused on performing for Manchester City – a club where I signed a five-year contract in 2022 and a nine-and-a-half-year contract at the end of 2024," the 26-year-old said, adding that he was "happy" in Manchester.