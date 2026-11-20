Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

PSV resume their Vriendenloterij Eredivisie campaign on Saturday away to PSV. Will Sergiño Dest be fit for the clash in Nijmegen? Kick-off at De Goffert is at 16:30, with the match live on ESPN 2.

Peter Bosz will be without four players with long-term injuries on Saturday afternoon: Adamo Nagalo, Jerdy Schouten, Sami Ouaissa and Alassane Pléa.

Paul Wanner could return. The Austrian midfielder has trained with the group all week.

Matej Kovar starts in goal for PSV. Bosz will not risk Dest ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Real Madrid, so Kiliann Sildillia starts at right-back.

Advertisement Advertisement

The rest of PSV's defence holds no surprises. Lutsharel Geertrudia partners Armando Obispo at centre-back, while Filip Kostic starts on the left flank.

Related Topics

Next matches NEC Eredivisie 10:30 PSV Watch

PSV's midfield also has familiar faces. Mauro Júnior and Kodai Sano provide the control, with Guus Til the most advanced of the three.

Ivan Perisic supplies striker Sven Mijnans from the right, while Ruben van Bommel operates on the left flank at De Goffert.

Advertisement

PSV went into the international break with a 2-5 victory over SC Cambuur. Bosz's side sit top of the Eredivisie, with Feyenoord and Ajax close behind.

NEC took three points away at FC Utrecht with a 2-3 win. Dick Schreuder's team, who made such an impression last season, sit mid-table in the Eredivisie.