Predicted Feyenoord line-up: key player available against Como

Feyenoord are out to make amends in the Champions League after last month's 5-1 defeat to FC Barcelona. Giovanni van Bronckhorst will stick with the side that beat AZ 2-0 for Wednesday's match against Como, Voetbalzone predict. Kick-off at De Kuip is at 18:45, with the match live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Tjark Ernst will start in goal against the Italians. Givairo Read will play at right-back and Javi López at left-back, with Jeremiah St. Juste and Mika Mármol in the heart of Feyenoord's defence. Tsuyoshi Watanabe is fully fit again and could come on as a substitute.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst will start Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and Gjivai Zechiël against Como, with no surprises in store.

Anis Hadj Moussa will play on the right for the home side, with the in-form Luciano Valente on the left. Nacho Ferri, who scored against AZ, will lead the line for Feyenoord.

After impressing against AZ, Feyenoord sit top of the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. Como are an upper-mid-table Serie A side and took a point against AS Roma on Sunday (0-0), with Roma's Donyell Malen sent off.

Next matches FEY Champions League 12:45 COM

Como began their Champions League campaign with an emphatic 4-1 win over RB Leipzig, PSV's opponents on Tuesday.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.