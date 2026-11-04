Predicted Ajax line-up: who replaces Amrabat and Brandt?

Ajax have several players missing for Thursday's Conference League trip to FC Midtjylland. Coach Míchel Sánchez must put together a strong line-up despite the absences. The match in Denmark kicks off at 18:45, and fans can watch it live on Ziggo Sport Select.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt, Viktor Tsygankov and Anton Gaaei would miss the match. Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg and Yves Bissouma are also unavailable. Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind are fit again, although Berghuis is not ready to start.

Marc ter Stegen will start in goal at the MCH Arena. Lucas Rosa will play at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back, with Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas in central defence.

With so many players missing, Míchel has a midfield puzzle to solve. The Spanish coach has already said he is seriously considering Daley Blind at No 6. Captain Davy Klaassen and Jorthy Mokio look set to start.

Often deployed on the left wing by Míchel, Oscar Gloukh will have to fill the gap on the right. Berghuis will be on the bench. Tolu Arokodare will be Ajax's furthest-forward target, with Abdellah Ouazane on the left.

Next matches MID Conference League 12:45 AJX

Ajax warmed up for Thursday with a 1-0 win over AZ. Midtjylland won 2-3 against FC Nordsjælland in a thriller and sit top of the Superligaen, two points ahead of FC Copenhagen.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Blind, Mokio, Klaassen; Gloukh, Tolu, Ouazane.