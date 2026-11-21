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Ajax resume their Vriendenloterij Eredivisie campaign at home to ADO Den Haag on Sunday. Míchel Sanchez looks set to make several changes to the line-up. The match kicks off at 14:30 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, with live coverage on ESPN 3.

Marc ter Stegen starts in goal for Ajax. Anton Gaaei is fit again, but Lucas Rosa starts at right-back. Thilo Kehrer returns in central defence alongside Aaron Bouwman. Owen Wijndal stays at left-back.

Sofyan Amrabat is fit enough to start for the home side. Youri Baas and Davy Klaassen complete Ajax's midfield against the visitors from The Hague. Julian Brandt is not yet fit enough to start.

Oscar Gloukh moves to the right wing as Abdellah Ouazane returns on the left. The winger sent Morocco into the Africa Cup of Nations finals last week with his first international goal. Tolu Arokodare once again leads the Ajax attack.

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Ajax looked set to enter the international break with a 1-2 win over FC Twente. But a very late penalty for the Tukkers cost Ajax points in Enschede.

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ADO beat Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 two weeks ago and now sit 17th. Their new manager, Maurice Steijn, returns to Ajax, where he worked for several months in 2023.

Ajax face an important week on several fronts. FC Thun await in the Conference League on Thursday, followed by De Klassieker against Feyenoord next Sunday.

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Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Kehrer, Wijndal; Baas, Amrabat, Klaassen; Gloukh, Tolu, Ouazane.