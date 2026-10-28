Kylian Mbappé's words about a satirical image linked to the Chinese leader Mao Zedong did not pass unnoticed. Within hours, they had become a commercial and diplomatic crisis, putting the interests of Real Madrid and La Liga in a strategic market on the line.

The proof lay not only in the scale of the anger the comments provoked, but in an unusual scene for Spanish football. Mbappé apologised. La Liga president Javier Tebas offered a public apology, then the league issued an official statement. Real Madrid followed suit roughly a full day after the player and the competition's president had made their moves, apologising to the Chinese people.

520 million subscribers and 430 million views: the figures explaining the Spanish response

The crisis began after a clip from an interview with Mbappé on the French programme "The Bridge" spread online. In it, he spoke about satirical images using his features, pointing to a composite that showed his face on the body of a man he described as a "Chinese dictator", in reference to Mao Zedong.

China reacted with fury. Views of the comments surpassed 430 million on the Weibo platform, according to a report bythe Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

What worried La Liga most was the scale of commercial interests tied to the Chinese market.

According to the same source, the league announced an agreement on 3 August with the "Migu" platform, owned by the state-owned "China Mobile", to broadcast 380 matches per season as part of a partnership running until the 2029-2030 season.

The platform has more than 520 million subscribers, with an annual growth rate above 8%, according to the figures cited in the report.

La Liga's financial data reveals the scale of the bet. The league recorded revenues of 1.576 billion euros from broadcasting rights during the 2024-2025 season, around 748 million euros of which came from international markets.

Nobody disclosed the revenues coming specifically from China, but the Asian market and the United States represent two main sources of foreign income for the competition.

Any deterioration in relations with the Chinese partners could therefore threaten enormous financial losses, according to El Mundo.

Mbappé apologises, and Tebas moves to protect the league's interests

Yesterday, Mbappé published an apology in French, English and Chinese. He acknowledged that his comment had not been well judged, and that he realised he had hurt the feelings of people in China and among Chinese communities around the world, affirming his respect for the Chinese people and their history.

Tebas offered his own public apology on the same day, expressing regret for the offence the player's comments had caused and affirming the league's respect for China and its football fans.

Diplomacy followed. Tebas held a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Spain, Yao Jing, to confirm the continuation of cooperation between the two sides and the preservation of existing agreements.

The league president said his institution was committed to continue working with the Chinese partners, so that an individual incident would not affect the progress achieved or the millions of fans who follow the competition.

These moves were not merely formal. The apology came while the Chinese state television body had suspended the broadcast of La Liga matches and content linked to Mbappé, and removed advertisements featuring the player.

So the league faced a real test. How could it protect broadcasting agreements and commercial relations in an important market, without allowing a crisis tied to the comments of a single player to turn into a wider rupture?

Real Madrid late to apologise

Real Madrid's position was more complicated. Spanish and French reports spoke of the club initially holding to a separation between Mbappé's personal comments and the institution's position, while being keen to maintain its commercial relations in China.

That approach, according to the reports, did not convince the Chinese side.

After the apologies of Mbappé and Tebas, Real Madrid issued its official statement today, expressing its regret to the Chinese people for any displeasure its player's comments may have caused, and affirming its respect for China and its history, culture and citizens, as well as the millions of Chinese fans who hold affection for the club.

The club added that it joins the public apology made by Mbappé, renewing its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures.

Three sponsors end their partnerships, and Mbappé's shirt in the danger zone

The repercussions were not limited to television broadcasting. They extended to Mbappé's own commercial contracts.

Three Chinese companies announced the end of their commercial relations with the French star, a direct blow to the player's marketing image inside China.

Real Madrid's interests also appear to be at risk.

According to El Mundo's report, the club owns 20% of Mbappé's image rights, while between 10% and 15% of the revenues from sales of its products in international markets come from China, where the French star's shirt is the best-selling.

These figures do not mean Real Madrid has actually lost the stated proportion of its revenues, but they illustrate the scale of the interests that could be affected if the crisis continues or turns into a wider commercial boycott.

Here lies the irony. Mbappé, one of the most important marketing assets for the royal club, has become a name tied to a crisis that could affect the sales of his products and the club's relations with its partners in a huge market.

40 million Chinese viewers for a single match: why does Spain fear losing the market?

To understand the scale of Spanish concern, just look at the audience the competition has built in China over the years.

Around 2,759,000 viewers watched the latest match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain via the "DAZN LaLiga" channel. The first match of the Chinese player Wu Lei with Espanyol in 2019 drew around 40 million viewers in his country, according to the figures cited in El Mundo's report.

Since 2016, La Liga has also begun holding some matches at times that suit the Asian audience, including matches at one o'clock in the afternoon Spanish time, corresponding to seven in the evening in Beijing.

Afternoon matches are currently held at two in the afternoon on Saturdays and Sundays.

Over 12 years, the league has built a commercial presence in China through offices in Shanghai and Beijing, alongside an office in Hong Kong to explore opportunities for cooperation and sponsorship.

The volume of business of these offices exceeded 11 million euros five years ago, the most recent period for which data is available, according to the report.

The fears, then, do not relate to a single match or advertisement. They concern the future of a commercial and sporting relationship built gradually, and the possibility that the crisis could affect existing agreements or future opportunities.

The Mbappé crisis goes beyond comments to a financial test

The series of apologies reveals the scale of the pressures the Spanish parties faced. Mbappé tried to contain the anger. Tebas sought to protect the league's relations with China, then Real Madrid was forced to issue an official apology after the Chinese media group demanded a clear public stance.

With more than 520 million subscribers on the Migu platform, views of the player's comments reaching 430 million, and up to 15% of sales of Real Madrid's international products tied to the Chinese market, the motives behind the Spanish response become clear.

One distinction matters, though: between interests at risk and financial losses that have actually been realised. To date there are no documented figures specifying the total final losses incurred by Real Madrid or La Liga because of the incident.







