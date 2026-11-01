Postecoglou settles on two changes to Al-Nassr's line-up against Pakhtakor

Ange Postecoglou is leaning towards two changes to his Al-Nassr side for the trip to Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor, a press report revealed on Sunday.

The Saudi club travel to Pakhtakor on Monday in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Abdulelah Al-Amri is expected to partner Spain's Inigo Martinez at the heart of the defence, according to a source who spoke to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah". Al-Amri sat out the starting line-up in the previous match against Al-Khaleej, a 5-3 win on Thursday in the 12th round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Postecoglou had paired France's Mohamed Simakan with Martinez against Al-Khaleej, leaving Al-Amri on the bench.

Next matches PAT AFC Champions League Elite 08:45 ALN Watch

The capital's yellows also welcome back Portugal's Samu Costa after his suspension ended. He missed the Al-Khaleej encounter following a booking against Al-Faisaly in the 11th round, which tipped him over the yellow-card threshold.

The coach chose to rest Cristiano Ronaldo, France's Kingsley Coman and defender Mohamed Simakan amid a congested run of matches and travel. His staff want to ease the physical load on the trio before the fixtures to come.

Victory would lift Al-Nassr up the West group, where they sit ninth on 3 points from one win and one defeat, with a postponed clash against the UAE's Al-Wasl still to come.