Portugal squad: Ramos and Leao included, first call-up for Varela

Portugal have named their first squad without Cristiano Ronaldo after he officially said goodbye to the national team yesterday. Head coach Jorge Jesus has called up Gonçalo Ramos and the striker now has a clearer path to a starting role after previously finding it blocked by CR7. Rafa Leao is also included, while Monza striker Varela, Serie A's top scorer with 8 goals, earns his first call-up.
The full Portugal squad:
Goalkeepers
Diogo Costa
Rui Silva
Samuel Soares
Defenders
Diogo Dalot
Alberto Costa
Rúben Dias
Tomás Araújo
Renato Veiga
António Silva
João Cancelo
Nuno Tavares
Midfielders
João Palhinha
ADVERTISEMENT
Rúben Neves
Mateus Fernandes
Vitinha
João Neves
Bernardo Silva
Forwards
Pedro Neto
Francisco Trincão
Carlos Forbs
Rafael Leão
Geovany Quenda
Bruno Fernandes
João Félix
Rodrigo Mora
Gonçalo Ramos
Fábio Silva
Gustavo Varela