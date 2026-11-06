Portugal squad: Ramos and Leao included, first call-up for Varela

Portugal have named their first squad without Cristiano Ronaldo after he officially said goodbye to the national team yesterday. Head coach Jorge Jesus has called up Gonçalo Ramos and the striker now has a clearer path to a starting role after previously finding it blocked by CR7. Rafa Leao is also included, while Monza striker Varela, Serie A's top scorer with 8 goals, earns his first call-up.

The full Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers

Diogo Costa

Rui Silva

Samuel Soares

Defenders

Diogo Dalot

Alberto Costa

Rúben Dias

Tomás Araújo

Renato Veiga

António Silva

João Cancelo

Nuno Tavares

Midfielders

João Palhinha

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Rúben Neves

Mateus Fernandes

Vitinha

João Neves

Bernardo Silva

Forwards

Pedro Neto

Francisco Trincão

Carlos Forbs

Rafael Leão

Geovany Quenda

Bruno Fernandes

João Félix

Rodrigo Mora

Gonçalo Ramos

Fábio Silva

Gustavo Varela