Portugal punish gigantic blunder by goalkeeper and record win over Norway

Portugal beat Norway 1-2 in a high-tempo, hugely entertaining contest. Jorge Jesus' side came out on top and now have six points from their first two Nations League matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench for Portugal. Jorge Jesus went with two strikers, Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix. Félix made the breakthrough early on.

Norway saw more of the ball, but Portugal struck first. Nuno Mendes surged down the left and slipped it to Pedro Neto, who picked out Félix. The forward beat goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland with a clever, disguised finish: 0-1.

From there, Norway took control. Long spells of possession and slick combinations were supposed to bring Ståle Solbakken's side level quickly.

After the break, Erling Haaland finally got his goal. He had missed a number of chances in the first half, but this time he was in the right place to turn in Patrick Berg's header after an Ødegaard free-kick: 1-1.

Minutes later, Portugal restored their lead. Nyland played the ball straight to Ramos, who lifted it over the Norway keeper. It was 1-2 again in no time.

Then came another Nyland mistake in the 58th minute, and Ramos nearly punished it too. The striker read Diogo Costa's long ball well. The Norwegian came rushing out, got caught in no man's land and missed the ball, leaving the AC Milan player to roll it into an empty net. The RB Leipzig goalkeeper was ultimately spared, as the goal was ruled out for offside.

Norway could not find another goal. They still created a few chances, but Costa kept his clean sheet intact in the second half. Ronaldo stayed on the bench throughout and could not continue his pursuit of his 1,000th goal.







